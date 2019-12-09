TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019

_____

197 FPUS54 KBRO 090957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

TXZ253-100300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds around

15 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 30 mph in the late morning

and early afternoon shifting to the north around 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ255-100300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to west

around 25 mph late in the morning shifting to the north.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the

evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ257-100300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to west around 25 mph late in the morning increasing

to north 30 to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around

60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ252-100300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ254-100300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 30 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ256-100300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs near 80. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to west

around 25 mph late in the morning increasing to north 30 to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ248-100300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ249-100300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ250-100300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West

winds around 20 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ353-100300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds around

20 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and

early afternoon decreasing to around 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ251-100300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with rain showers likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 15 mph

increasing to north 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ351-100300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to north

30 to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening

then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather