TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
_____
966 FPUS54 KBRO 090957
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
TXZ253-100300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ255-100300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ257-100300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ252-100300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Much cooler. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ254-100300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ256-100300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around
10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ248-100300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly sunny with slight chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ249-100300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Much cooler. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ250-100300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Much cooler. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ353-100300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ251-100300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper
60s.
$$
TXZ351-100300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
60s.
$$
_____
