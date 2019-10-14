TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 13, 2019

947 FPUS54 KBRO 140856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

TXZ253-150300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around

90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

TXZ255-150300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

TXZ257-150300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ252-150300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

TXZ254-150300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

TXZ256-150300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ248-150300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

TXZ249-150300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

TXZ250-150300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

TXZ353-150300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

TXZ251-150300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

TXZ351-150300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph early in the morning

becoming light becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

