TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
TXZ253-240300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ255-240300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ257-240300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ252-240300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ254-240300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ256-240300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ248-240300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ249-240300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ250-240300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ353-240300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ251-240300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ351-240300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
