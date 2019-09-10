TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 9, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 90.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 90.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to
109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 90.
