TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2019

580 FPUS54 KBRO 020856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

TXZ253-030300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-030300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower

90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ257-030300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph becoming

10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ252-030300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to

106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-030300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid

90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ256-030300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph becoming

10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 80. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-030300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ249-030300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-030300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ353-030300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ251-030300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid

90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ351-030300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 80. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

