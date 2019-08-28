TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 27, 2019

421 FPUS54 KBRO 280856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

TXZ253-290300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 112 to 117.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-290300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ257-290300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Heat index readings 100 to

105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-290300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 112 to 117.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 113 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-290300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 111 to 116.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming

east around 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ256-290300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-290300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 112 to 117.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light. Highest heat index readings 108 to

113 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ249-290300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-290300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 112 to 117.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 113 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-290300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 112 to 117.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Highest heat

index readings 109 to 114 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ251-290300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 112 to 117.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 113 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ351-290300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

