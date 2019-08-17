TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 16, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 104. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
111 to 116.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to
113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 105. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 102.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early morning
becoming light. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Lows
in the upper 70s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 105. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around
103. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around
20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to
112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 101 to
106.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 105. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid
70s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 104. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
109 to 114.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid
70s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to
113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early
morning becoming light. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
