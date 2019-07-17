TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 16, 2019
_____
222 FPUS54 KBRO 170857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
TXZ253-180300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-180300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ257-180300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ252-180300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ254-180300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ256-180300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to
109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ248-180300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ249-180300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ250-180300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ353-180300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings
108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ251-180300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ351-180300-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather