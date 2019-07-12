TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 11, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

TXZ253-130300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light becoming northeast around 10 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index

readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ255-130300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

80s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ257-130300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the morning

shifting to the east. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 80. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings

around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ252-130300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. North winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

around 80. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ254-130300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ256-130300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the morning

shifting to the east. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-130300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. North

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming north

around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. North winds around

10 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Heat index readings 108 to

113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 80s. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ249-130300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ250-130300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ353-130300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ251-130300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast early in the afternoon shifting to the

southeast. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index

readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ351-130300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

