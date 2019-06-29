TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 28, 2019
244 FPUS54 KBRO 290857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
TXZ253-300300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ255-300300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ257-300300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ252-300300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast
around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ254-300300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning
and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ256-300300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs near 90. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the late evening and early morning
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ248-300300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around
100. Lows in the upper 70s.
TXZ249-300300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light
becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ250-300300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ353-300300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ251-300300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning
and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ351-300300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the late evening and early morning
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
