TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 26, 2019

_____

319 FPUS54 KBRO 270856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019

TXZ253-280300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-280300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to

105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ257-280300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-280300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ254-280300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ256-280300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-280300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ249-280300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ250-280300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 20 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ353-280300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ251-280300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ351-280300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

