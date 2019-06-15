TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 14, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 80s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 80s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

25 to 30 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 80. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 80s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 25 to 30 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 80. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 80. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 80. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

