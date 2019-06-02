TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 1, 2019
_____
580 FPUS54 KBRO 020856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019
TXZ253-030300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around
20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then
scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-030300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ257-030300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows
around 80.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ252-030300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny in the
morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ254-030300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around
20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ256-030300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ248-030300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
$$
TXZ249-030300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny in the
morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ250-030300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ353-030300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ251-030300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny in the
morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to
106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ351-030300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows around 80.
$$
_____
