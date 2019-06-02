TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 1, 2019

580 FPUS54 KBRO 020856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

TXZ253-030300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around

20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ255-030300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ257-030300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ252-030300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 101.

TXZ254-030300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around

20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ256-030300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ248-030300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

TXZ249-030300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ250-030300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ353-030300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ251-030300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to

106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ351-030300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 80.

