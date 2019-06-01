TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 31, 2019

_____

300 FPUS54 KBRO 010856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019

TXZ253-020300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-020300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ257-020300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ252-020300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-020300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ256-020300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-020300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ249-020300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-020300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-020300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ251-020300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ351-020300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather