TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 22, 2019

_____

970 FPUS54 KBRO 230856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

TXZ253-240300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-240300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ257-240300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

around 80. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ252-240300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-240300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ256-240300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-240300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ249-240300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ250-240300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-240300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ251-240300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ351-240300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs around 90.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather