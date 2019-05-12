TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 11, 2019
_____
938 FPUS54 KBRO 120856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
TXZ253-130300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ255-130300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ257-130300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the
late evening and early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ252-130300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ254-130300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ256-130300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the
late evening and early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ248-130300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ249-130300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ250-130300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ353-130300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ251-130300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ351-130300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
