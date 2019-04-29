TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 28, 2019
_____
402 FPUS54 KBRO 290856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
TXZ253-300300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ255-300300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ257-300300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ252-300300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around
90.
$$
TXZ254-300300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ256-300300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ248-300300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
lower 90s.
$$
TXZ249-300300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ250-300300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
upper 80s.
$$
TXZ353-300300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ251-300300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ351-300300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
