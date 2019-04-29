TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 28, 2019

_____

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around

90.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

