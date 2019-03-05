TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 4, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to

25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming north around

10 mph early in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and isolated rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and isolated rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming north around

10 mph early in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle and isolated

rain showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph late in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and isolated rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Wind chill readings 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 26 to 36 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Wind chill readings 32 to

42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Lowest

wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 26 to 36 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Wind

chill readings 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Areas of drizzle and isolated rain showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

