TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 4, 2019
_____
332 FPUS54 KBRO 050957
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
TXZ253-060300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ255-060300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to
25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming north around
10 mph early in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and isolated rain
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south around
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ257-060300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph. Lowest
wind chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and isolated rain
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ252-060300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ254-060300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming north around
10 mph early in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle and isolated
rain showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around
70. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ256-060300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph late in the
afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and isolated rain
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ248-060300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ249-060300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind
chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Wind chill readings 32 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ250-060300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Lowest wind
chill readings 26 to 36 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Wind chill readings 32 to
42.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ353-060300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Lowest
wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ251-060300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 26 to 36 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Wind
chill readings 32 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 32 to 42 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around
70. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ351-060300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Areas of drizzle and isolated rain showers. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
