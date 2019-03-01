TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

TXZ253-020300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ255-020300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs near 70.

TXZ257-020300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of rain. Patchy fog

through the day. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Near steady temperature around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ252-020300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ254-020300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ256-020300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with slight chance

of rain. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ248-020300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ249-020300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ250-020300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ353-020300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ251-020300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs around 80. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs near 70.

TXZ351-020300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of rain. Patchy fog

through the day. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

