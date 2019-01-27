TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019

221 FPUS54 KBRO 270956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

TXZ253-280300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

late evening and early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ255-280300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the late

evening and early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ257-280300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ252-280300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

late evening and overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds up to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ254-280300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

late evening and early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ256-280300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ248-280300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the late

evening and overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows near 50.

$$

TXZ249-280300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

early afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds up to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ250-280300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

late evening and early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ353-280300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

late evening and early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

TXZ251-280300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

late evening and early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 30 to 40 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ351-280300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

