TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
624 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
TXZ253-130315-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
624 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the morning. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ255-130315-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
624 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Partly sunny
with isolated showers in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph early
in the morning becoming light becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs around
60. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ257-130315-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
624 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
isolated showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph
early in the morning becoming light becoming north 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ252-130315-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
624 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the
mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ254-130315-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
624 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ256-130315-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
624 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
10 mph early in the morning becoming light becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 20 to
25 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ248-130315-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
624 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,
then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ249-130315-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
624 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,
then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ250-130315-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
624 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the north around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ353-130315-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
624 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph late in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ251-130315-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
624 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ351-130315-
Coastal Kenedy-
624 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 20 to
25 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
