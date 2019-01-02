TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 1, 2019
614 FPUS54 KBRO 020956
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
TXZ253-030300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ255-030300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light becoming northwest around 10 mph early in the morning.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ257-030300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in
the late evening and overnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ252-030300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light
becoming northwest around 10 mph early in the morning.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ254-030300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming northwest around
10 mph early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ256-030300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in
the late evening and overnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ248-030300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light
becoming northwest around 10 mph early in the morning.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ249-030300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light becoming northwest around 10 mph early in
the morning.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ250-030300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light becoming northwest around 10 mph early in
the morning.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ353-030300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light
becoming northwest around 10 mph early in the morning.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ251-030300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming
northwest around 10 mph early in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ351-030300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light becoming northwest around
15 mph early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
