TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 31, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

TXZ253-020300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming

north around 10 mph early in the morning. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ255-020300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ257-020300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then

chance of rain showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ252-020300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ254-020300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ256-020300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ248-020300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ249-020300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light

becoming north around 10 mph early in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ250-020300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ353-020300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady

temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ251-020300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 50. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ351-020300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

