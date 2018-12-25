TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 24, 2018

_____

990 FPUS54 KBRO 250956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

TXZ253-260300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and isolated showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ255-260300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and

isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ257-260300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early

in the evening becoming light becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and

isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ252-260300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ254-260300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and

isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ256-260300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and

isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph increasing to around 30 mph late in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ248-260300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ249-260300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of thunderstorms and isolated showers. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ250-260300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of thunderstorms and isolated showers. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Slight

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ353-260300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and isolated showers. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to south 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ251-260300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated

rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and isolated showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ351-260300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with scattered showers and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather