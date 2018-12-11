TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018
249 FPUS54 KBRO 110956
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
TXZ253-120300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ255-120300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in
the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest
25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Windy, clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ257-120300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 70. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in
the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Windy, clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ252-120300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 30 to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ254-120300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in
the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to northwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Windy, clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ256-120300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 70. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in
the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Windy, clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ248-120300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to northwest
30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ249-120300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. West winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 30 to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ250-120300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Very windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid
60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
northwest 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Windy, clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ353-120300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to northwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ251-120300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph
late in the morning shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid
60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
northwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Windy, clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ351-120300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 70. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Very windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 30 to 40 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
