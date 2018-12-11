TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Windy, clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Windy, clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to northwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Windy, clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Windy, clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to northwest

30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid

60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

northwest 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Windy, clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to northwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph

late in the morning shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid

60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

northwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Windy, clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 30 to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

