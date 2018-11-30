TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 29, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper

60s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph until late afternoon becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph until late afternoon becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

