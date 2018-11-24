TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018

636 FPUS54 KBRO 240714 AAA

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

TXZ253-241215-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs around 80. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ255-241215-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ257-241215-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ252-241215-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ254-241215-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ256-241215-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ248-241215-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Light winds

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ249-241215-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. West winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ250-241215-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ353-241215-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs around 80. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the late morning and early afternoon becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ251-241215-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ351-241215-

Coastal Kenedy-

114 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

