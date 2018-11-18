TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

TXZ253-190315-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light becoming northeast around 10 mph late

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ255-190315-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds becoming north around 10 mph late in the evening shifting

to the northwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ257-190315-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows around 60.

.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ252-190315-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ254-190315-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and early afternoon shifting to the northeast.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ256-190315-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper

50s.

.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ248-190315-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ249-190315-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around

70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ250-190315-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ353-190315-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light becoming north around 10 mph late

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ251-190315-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs

around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ351-190315-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

