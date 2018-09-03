TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 3, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

921 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

TXZ253-040315-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

921 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 102. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to

106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ255-040315-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

921 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ257-040315-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

921 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

TXZ252-040315-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

921 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ254-040315-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

921 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to

109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ256-040315-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

921 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

TXZ248-040315-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

921 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then isolated

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around

102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ249-040315-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

921 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ250-040315-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

921 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ353-040315-

Northern Hidalgo-

921 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ251-040315-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

921 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ351-040315-

Coastal Kenedy-

921 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 101 to

106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

