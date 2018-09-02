TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
755 FPUS54 KBRO 021748 AAA
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
1248 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
TXZ253-030815-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
1248 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-030815-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
1248 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ257-030815-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
1248 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to
106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ252-030815-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
1248 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ254-030815-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
1248 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ256-030815-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
1248 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers late in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to
106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ248-030815-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
1248 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ249-030815-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
1248 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast
around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ250-030815-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
1248 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ353-030815-
Northern Hidalgo-
1248 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ251-030815-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
1248 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ351-030815-
Coastal Kenedy-
1248 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers late in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to
106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather