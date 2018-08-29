TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around

10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

