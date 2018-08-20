TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 19, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018

TXZ253-210300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ255-210300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ257-210300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 80. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ252-210300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 102.

TXZ254-210300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ256-210300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ248-210300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 102.

TXZ249-210300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ250-210300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ353-210300-

Northern Hidalgo-

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 101.

TXZ251-210300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ351-210300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

