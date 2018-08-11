TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018
904 FPUS54 KBRO 110856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
TXZ253-120300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-120300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ257-120300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ252-120300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ254-120300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ256-120300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
around 10 mph early in the morning. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ248-120300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ249-120300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ250-120300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ353-120300-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ251-120300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early
morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around
110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ351-120300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
