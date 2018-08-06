TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 5, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018

TXZ253-070300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-070300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to

109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ257-070300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ252-070300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-070300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ256-070300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ248-070300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ249-070300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ250-070300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to

106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-070300-

Northern Hidalgo-

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ251-070300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ351-070300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

$$

