TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 31, 2018

_____

BROZFPBRO

FPUS54 KBRO 010856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

TXZ253-020300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 102. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-020300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

north around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the east

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ257-020300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ252-020300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. East winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ254-020300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 100. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

north around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the east

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ256-020300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-020300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

103. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ249-020300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 101. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-020300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 101. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-020300-

Northern Hidalgo-

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 102. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ251-020300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

north around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the east

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ351-020300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph

in the late morning and afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

north around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the east

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather