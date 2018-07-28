TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018

837 FPUS54 KBRO 280901 AAA

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

401 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

TXZ253-282100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

401 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 100 to

105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ255-282100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

401 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 100 to

105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ257-282100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

401 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ252-282100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

401 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ254-282100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

401 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to

109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ256-282100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

401 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-282100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

401 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ249-282100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

401 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-282100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

401 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-282100-

Northern Hidalgo-

401 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ251-282100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

401 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ351-282100-

Coastal Kenedy-

401 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

