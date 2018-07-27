TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018
_____
907 FPUS54 KBRO 270856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
TXZ253-280300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-280300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ257-280300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ252-280300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ254-280300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ256-280300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ248-280300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. East winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ249-280300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ250-280300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ353-280300-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ251-280300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ351-280300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
80. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
