TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 22, 2018

916 FPUS54 KBRO 230856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

TXZ253-240300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

around 80.

$$

TXZ255-240300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ257-240300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to

113 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ252-240300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 102. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Lows in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ254-240300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ256-240300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in

the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-240300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 102. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Lows in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ249-240300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ250-240300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 101.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ353-240300-

Northern Hidalgo-

356 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 101.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ251-240300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Heat index readings 101 to

106.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ351-240300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

