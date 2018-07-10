TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

TXZ253-111500-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-111500-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ257-111500-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-111500-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-111500-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ256-111500-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Temperature steady

or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-111500-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning

becoming light. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ249-111500-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly clear in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog

late in the night. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-111500-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-111500-

Northern Hidalgo-

356 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ251-111500-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ351-111500-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

