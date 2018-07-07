TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 6, 2018
317 FPUS54 KBRO 070358 AAA
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
1058 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
TXZ253-071100-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
1058 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-071100-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
1058 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ257-071100-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
1058 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming south
10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early morning becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ252-071100-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
1058 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ254-071100-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
1058 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ256-071100-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
1058 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ248-071100-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
1058 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ249-071100-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
1058 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ250-071100-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
1058 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ353-071100-
Northern Hidalgo-
1058 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ251-071100-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
1058 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ351-071100-
Coastal Kenedy-
1058 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
