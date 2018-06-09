TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018

243 FPUS54 KBRO 090856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

TXZ253-100300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ255-100300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ257-100300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ252-100300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ254-100300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ256-100300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ248-100300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s.

TXZ249-100300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ250-100300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ353-100300-

Northern Hidalgo-

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ251-100300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to

109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ351-100300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

