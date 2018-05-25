TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 25, 2018

259 FPUS54 KBRO 252056

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

TXZ253-261500-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 103.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ255-261500-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ257-261500-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ252-261500-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 104.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ254-261500-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening

and early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph

late in the morning shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ256-261500-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

near 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ248-261500-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light becoming southeast

around 10 mph late in the night.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 105.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 105.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

TXZ249-261500-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 103.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ250-261500-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 103.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ353-261500-

Northern Hidalgo-

356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening

and early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 103.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ251-261500-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ351-261500-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

