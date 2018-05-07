TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 7, 2018

_____

723 FPUS54 KBRO 071949

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

249 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

TXZ248-081515-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

249 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ249-081515-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

249 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ250-081515-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

249 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ251-081515-

Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

249 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-081515-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

249 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ253-081515-

Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

249 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ254-081515-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

249 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ255-081515-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

249 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ256-081515-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

249 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ257-081515-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

249 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

-081500-

248 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

-081500-

248 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

