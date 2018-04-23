TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018

226 FPUS54 KBRO 232056

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

TXZ253-241500-

Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ255-241500-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

TXZ257-241500-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ252-241500-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ254-241500-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ256-241500-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ248-241500-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ249-241500-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear late in the

evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ250-241500-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

TXZ251-241500-

Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

