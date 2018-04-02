TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

340 FPUS54 KBRO 020857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

TXZ253-030300-

Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 20 to

25 mph shifting to the southeast around 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ255-030300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 20 mph increasing

to south 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the southeast around 20 mph late

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ257-030300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

South winds around 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ252-030300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the north late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ254-030300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 20 mph increasing

to south 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ256-030300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 20 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the east around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TXZ248-030300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ249-030300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ250-030300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ251-030300-

Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

increasing to southeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

