TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 12, 2022

502 FPUS54 KEWX 130849

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

TXZ192-132200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

TXZ205-132200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ183-132200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ220-132200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 50.

TXZ187-132200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ193-132200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TXZ190-132200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy and much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

TXZ172-132200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

TXZ208-132200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ206-132200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows around

30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ224-132200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TXZ228-132200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs

around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ184-132200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the upper 50s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

TXZ209-132200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ219-132200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ188-132200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

TXZ223-132200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ207-132200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ191-132200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ222-132200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TXZ189-132200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings around

20 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ186-132200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs around

50. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

TXZ202-132200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ225-132200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ194-132200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TXZ171-132200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ217-132200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ204-132200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ185-132200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ203-132200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ173-132200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs

around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

TXZ221-132200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ218-132200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

249 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

