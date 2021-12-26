TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 25, 2021

235 FPUS54 KEWX 260744

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

TXZ192-262045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ205-262045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ183-262045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ220-262045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Widespread

dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ187-262045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ193-262045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ190-262045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ172-262045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ208-262045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ206-262045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ224-262045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ228-262045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Widespread

dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ184-262045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ209-262045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ219-262045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Widespread

dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ188-262045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ223-262045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ207-262045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ191-262045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ222-262045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ189-262045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ186-262045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ202-262045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ225-262045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ194-262045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ171-262045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ217-262045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Widespread

dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ204-262045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ185-262045-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ203-262045-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ173-262045-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ221-262045-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ218-262045-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Widespread

dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

