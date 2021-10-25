TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 24, 2021

911 FPUS54 KEWX 250707

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

TXZ192-252015-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ205-252015-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ183-252015-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ220-252015-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ187-252015-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ193-252015-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ190-252015-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ172-252015-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ208-252015-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows around 50.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ206-252015-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ224-252015-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ228-252015-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ184-252015-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ209-252015-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ219-252015-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ188-252015-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ223-252015-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ207-252015-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ191-252015-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ222-252015-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ189-252015-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ186-252015-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ202-252015-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ225-252015-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ194-252015-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ171-252015-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ217-252015-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ204-252015-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ185-252015-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ203-252015-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ173-252015-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ221-252015-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ218-252015-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

207 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

