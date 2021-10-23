TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 22, 2021

_____

652 FPUS54 KEWX 230722

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

TXZ192-232030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ205-232030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ183-232030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ220-232030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ187-232030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ193-232030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ190-232030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ172-232030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ208-232030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ206-232030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ224-232030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ228-232030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ184-232030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ209-232030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ219-232030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ188-232030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ223-232030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ207-232030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ191-232030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ222-232030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ189-232030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ186-232030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ202-232030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ225-232030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ194-232030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ171-232030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ217-232030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ204-232030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ185-232030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ203-232030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ173-232030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ221-232030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ218-232030-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather